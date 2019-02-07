Child hunger, oilfield slump cause for concern at food banks in Saskatchewan

The La Ronge, Sask., food bank sees a lot of children. More than half of its clients are children at times, but it usually hovers around 47 per cent.

That's close to the Saskatchewan average of 44 per cent, which is far above the 35 per cent national average for child food bank use.

"It breaks your heart to think about the fact that kids are not able to go to the fridge and grab some food. But you know in sort of every corner of the work that we do across sectors in our community here we see that children are overrepresented," said Laurie O'Connor, the Executive Director with Food Banks of Saskatchewan.

With limited financing and volunteer capacity, the food bank in La Ronge can only offer one to two days worth of food once a month. Last month, food went out to 438 adults and 360 children, said board chair Trudy Connor.

Elementary school students come in once a year so that children can learn "that it can happen to anyone," she said. They act as little volunteers and help load up hampers, while the adults in the room take in the hard numbers from Connor.

"They're shocked enough that they tell that story to somebody else, or they become motivated to act," Connor said.

This fall a delivery came in slung below a helicopter. A northern company was hauling in leftover food from an exploration camp that could have just thrown out the non-perishable items. But they chose to donate them instead.

"Isn't that something?" she said.

"It breaks your heart to think about the fact that kids are not able to go to the fridge and grab some food," says Laurie O'Connor. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

Estevan, Sask., use rising

Child food bank use is much lower in the southeastern community of Estevan, but its overall numbers are six times what they were five years ago, said Ronza Reynard, who runs the Salvation Army Food Bank in Estevan.

"When the oil started to go down in Estevan, that affects everybody and so maybe you're not working full time anymore, you're only working part time. Maybe you got completely laid off. You're on EI or now EI is run out," she said.

They serve 35 kids per month, and between 80 to 90 adults per month, she said.

Reynard said many are one-time users, many who have fallen on hard times either directly from the oilpatch slump or indirectly as staff whose jobs in the restaurant or hotel industry trickled down from the oilpatch.

O'Connor says social assistance doesn't cover all the necessities for people.

Food Banks of Canada has just released its Hunger Count from last year.

Among other things, it`s calling for a basic income for all people in the country.