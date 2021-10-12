Saskatoon school warns of stranger approaching students and urging against vaccines

A school in Saskatoon's Stonebridge neighbourhood is advising parents to speak to their children about talking to strangers after a man approached kids on several occasions.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday and obtained by CBC, Chief Whitecap School officials warned parents of a man who had talked with students in four separate incidents, asking them about their vaccine status and urging them not to get immunized.

The letter said he has approached students during school hours and after school.

"On Thursday, a few senior students reported to a staff member that a man had approached them during recess while they were playing in the park behind the school," the letter read.

He was also seen on school property again Friday morning, according to the letter. Chief Whitecap staff said that they had contacted the police about the incidents — as well as with their partners at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School located alongside them.

"We are proud of our students for reporting this situation to staff members. In light of this incident, I ask you to remind your children to stay alert and safe," the letter said.

School staff told parents to remind their students never to talk with strangers, inform a trusted adult if they see something concerning, never to get into a vehicle without parental permission and to walk in a group.

CBC News has contacted the Saskatoon Police Service and school administrators to learn more information.