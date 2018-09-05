Arrest warrant issued for Cheyann Peeteetuce, who killed 2 Saskatoon teens in 2014 drunk-driving crash

Police are searching for Cheyann Peeteetuce, a young woman who killed two Saskatoon teens while driving drunk in a stolen truck in 2014 and is now classified as "unlawfully at large."

Peeteetuce was sentenced to a little more than four years, plus time already served, for the crash that killed Sarah Wensley and J.P. Haughey.

She was released into the community this past May after serving two-thirds of her sentence.

She was required to follow numerous conditions, including that she avoid bars, not drink or use illicit drugs, avoid the families of her victims, follow her treatment plan, take prescribed medication and avoid people involved in criminal activity.

The Correctional Service of Canada confirms that she allegedly breached conditions and that a warrant has been issued for her arrest. It could not specify which conditions.

On May 5, 2014, Peeteetuce was behind the wheel of the stolen truck that went through a stop sign at 22nd Street and Avenue M in Saskatoon and broadsided a car carrying high school students J.P. Haughey, Sarah Wensley and Kara Mitsuing.

Peeteetuce was drunk with a fellow Indian Posse gang member, fleeing from police, at the time of the crash. Wensley and Haughey died in the violent collision. Mitsuing survived but suffered serious injuries.

Peeteetuce had pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving, possessing stolen property and flight.