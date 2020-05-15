2 sentenced on accessory to murder charges in death of Tiki Laverdiere

Two of the eight people charged in connection with the 2019 death of Tiki Laverdiere in North Battleford, Sask., were sentenced on charges of accessory to murder after the fact on Friday.

Brent Checkosis, who was 18 at the time Laverdiere was killed, was sentenced to seven years behind bars — which amounts to another five-and-a-half-years in prison, including credit for time already served. While in custody, he was seriously injured in a stabbing and attack at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre in August.

Mavis Takakenew, who was 55 at the time, was sentenced to 18 months — which amounts to just over four more months behind bars, including credit for the time she has served to date.

Both Checkosis and Takakenew had earlier pleaded guilty to their charges.

Justice Gerald Allbright explained the sentencing in written decisions handed down Friday in Battleford Court of Queen's Bench.

Most of the contents of the decision, including Checkosis's and Takakenew's involvement in Tiki Laverdiere's death, are subject to a publication ban until after the court proceedings for the other six co-accused are complete.

Nikita Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Jesse Sangster, Soaring Eagle Whitstone, and Nicole Cook — Mavis Takakenew's daughter — are all charged with first-degree murder in connection with Laverdiere's death.

Laverdiere, who was from Edmonton, was in Saskatchewan for a funeral when she disappeared in May 2019. Her remains were found near North Battleford in July.

The funeral she was attending at the Thunderchild First Nation was for 20-year-old Tristen Cook-Buckle. Police are also treating his death as a homicide, after his body was found near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5, 2019.

Nicole Cook is Cook-Buckle's mother.

Nikita Cook has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. Her trial is scheduled to take place at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask., from Jan. 11 to March 5, 2021.