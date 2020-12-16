'Give your head a shake': Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark denounces anti-mask rallies

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark denounced anti-mask rallies in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have gathered at events in Saskatoon and Regina recently to protest COVID-19 restrictions and try to discredit health experts, government officials and the media. Clark says people should think twice before attending a similar rally planned for this weekend in Saskatoon.

"To anyone thinking about attending another anti-mask rally in Saskatoon this weekend—give your head a shake. Do not join a rally that tells people to go out and endanger the lives of others," Clarke's first tweet said.

"It is very frustrating to see people going out and undermining all of the efforts that the rest of us have taken. I expect that there be enforcement of the public health orders that are in place, and that the organizers of these events are investigated and held to account," another tweet said.

1. To anyone thinking about attending another anti-mask rally in Saskatoon this weekend – give your head a shake. <br>Do not join a rally that tells people to go out and endanger the lives of others. —@charlieclarkyxe

Police told CBC News after a rally in Saskatoon about two weeks ago that no one had been charged or arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

Regina police, meanwhile, fined two organizers $2,800 each as a result of the rally in that city on Saturday.

Majority of people at both rallies were not wearing masks or physically distancing. Both events also violated the 30-person limit on outdoor public gatherings that was in place at the time. The limit is being reduced to 10 people starting Thursday.

Moe also denounces rally

Premier Scott Moe denounced the rally in Regina on Saturday just before it was scheduled to start.

In a tweet from that day, he said "I understand a large anti-mask rally is being planned today in Regina. I hope those attending would consider how insignificant the inconveniences they are being asked to follow really are compared to the pain of losing a loved one."

Moe also spoke out on Monday against racist comments that were made by one of the speakers at the rally who purposely mispronounced the name of Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, and said, "I can't get these foreigners' names right."

The crowd cheered in response to the speaker's comments.

"Those comments are foolish and they should never be made. Quite frankly, they're nothing short of idiotic," said Moe, who later added that he was "embarrassed" that people from Saskatchewan made those "disgusting" comments.

Shahab also addressed the incident.

"Racist comments speak more to the people making them than to whom they're directed," Shahab said Monday, adding that he is grateful for the politicians and residents who reached out directly in support, or condemned the comments publicly.

Anti-mask sentiment 'very similar to brainwashing'

Many of the people who attend these rallies are victims of a toxic mix of fear, anger and social media, experts in psychiatry and social media previously told CBC News.

"I would say it's very similar to brainwashing. It's very difficult to try to bring someone like that back to reality," said Alec Couros, a University of Regina professor of educational technology and media.

Dr. Tamara Hinz, a Saskatoon-based psychiatrist, agrees with Couros. She said it's difficult to reason with someone motivated to chant conspiracy theories in the streets with their children and the constant barrage of social media makes it even more challenging.

"People who attend these rallies are ignorant to the realities in our health care system. It affects you if you break your arm, if you are depressed, if you're in a car accident. I think some people have blinders on," Hinz said.

CBC News also spoke to rally promoter Mark Friesen before the event in Regina.

He repeated many of the unsubstantiated claims circulating on social media about the virus, masks and vaccines. He said the public health orders violate his rights to assembly and the right to not wear a mask.

He said the rallies are safe because he's hugged people at them and never gotten sick.

A Regina-based cardiologist said that is not evidence. She urged protesters to educate themselves or find someone to help them understand.