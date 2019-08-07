6th person charged in killing of Tiki Laverdiere in Sask.

A sixth person has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of 25-year-old Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere, whose remains were found near North Battleford, Sask., in July.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone 33, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle,. Whitstone resides at the Onion Lake Cree Nation but was arrested in Lloydminster.

Shayla Orthner, 27, Danita Thomas, 32, and Nicole Cook, 36, are facing the same charges as Whitstone. Cook is the mother of Tristen Cook-Buckle, whose funeral Laverdiere was attending when she went missing in May.

Cook-Buckle's death in Edmonton is also being investigated as a homicide. His body was burned in a vehicle near Vegreville, Alta., on April 5.

Brent Checkosis, 18, and Jesse Sangster, 23, have also been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and theft of a motor vehicle.

Whitstone will appear at North Battleford Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. CST on Thursday.

Cook and Sangster have their next court appearance on Aug. 30. Orthner, Thomas and Checkosis will appear again on Sept. 6.

Police said they are anticipating making more arrests.