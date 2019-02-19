Charge upgraded to first degree murder in Saskatoon's first homicide of the year
Blake Jeffrey Schreiner has had his second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his common-law partner Tammy Brown upgraded to first-degree murder.
Charge stems from the death of Saskatoon mother of two Tammy Brown
Brown, 39, was found dead in her home in the River Heights neighbourhood on the morning of Jan. 29. Schreiner, 37, was arrested at the scene.
Schreiner had been originally charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last Friday when he appeared in court via video.
His next appearance, also via video, is scheduled for Friday morning in Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Brown's death was Saskatoon's first homicide of 2019. She was a professor at SIAST and left behind two young children she and Schreiner had together.
