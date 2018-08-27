Traffic delays near Chamberlain 'unacceptable,' says Highway Minister

The provincial government has denounced heavy traffic delays on busy Highway 11 near Chamberlain, calling the congestion "unacceptable."

"My officials have been instructed to work with the contractor to make sure these delays do not happen again, even if that means ceasing construction entirely to let high volumes of traffic through," Minister Lori Carr said in a statement on Monday.

Highway 11 is a major highway that connects Regina and Saskatoon. The construction is expected to be completed later this week but if it extends into the upcoming long weekend, operations will be shut down for the duration.

For one of the people caught in the long lineup, the drive to Regina was supposed to be a relaxing trip.

Instead, Janice Owen joined hundreds of other drivers parked on the roadside near Chamberlain waiting for traffic to clear.

Construction on Highway 11 stalled the flow north of the community on Saturday and Sunday.

"We were to be in Regina for 1 o'clock and we hit that and sat for like, oh, 42 minutes I think it was," Owen said in an interview.

"There was construction in Chamberlain as well, so like not only the highway, it was just like really crappy timing."

Owen ultimately u-turned and made her way south using back roads.

The Highway Hotline map for the area had icons that showed construction on the highway.

But the road map showed seasonal driving conditions, and there was no note informing travellers of possible delays.