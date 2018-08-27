Construction on Highway 11 creates delays between Saskatoon and Regina

It was supposed to be a relaxing trip to Regina.

Instead, Janice Owen joined hundreds of other drivers parked on the roadside near Chamberlain waiting for traffic to clear.

Construction on Highway 11 stalled the flow north of the community on Saturday and Sunday.

"We were to be in Regina for 1 o'clock and we hit that and sat for like, oh, 42 minutes I think it was," Owen said in an interview.

"There was construction in Chamberlain as well, so like not only the highway, it was just like really crappy timing."

Owen ultimately u-turned and made her way south using back roads.

The Highway Hotline map for the area had icons that showed construction on the highway.

But the road map showed seasonal driving conditions, and there was no note informing travellers of possible delays.