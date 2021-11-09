Central Sask. prepares for 1st snowfall of the season

Saskatchewan's luck seems to have run out, as a low pressure system bringing snow moves across the province this week.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a large section of central Saskatchewan, including Meadow Lake, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Yorkton.

Snow is expected to start Tuesday night and continue until Thursday morning.

Environment Canada meteorolgist Terri Lang said people in the area should use the last few hours of warm weather wisely.

"If you haven't done it already, get the winter tires on, find your kids' snowboots, figure out where your shovels are, all that sort of thing, so you're not scrambling tomorrow when things really get going," she said.

Lang expects the heaviest snow will fall in the Nipawin, Prince Albert and Melfort areas, which could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow. In general, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Thursday morning.

Patchy freezing rain is also possible with this storm and will likely fall south of the Yellowhead corridor.

The areas in grey are under an Environment Canada special weather statement. Accumulating snow and the risk of freezing rain for central Saskatchewan are expected Tuesday night and through Wednesday. (Environment Canada)

Despite the recent warm weather, Lang said that Saskatchewan normally sees its first snow by this time in November.

The snow is expected to taper off by Thursday morning.