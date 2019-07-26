Cellphone use while driving still a major problem on Sask. roads

Saskatchewan drivers continue to use their cellphones despite the threat of hefty fines.

According to SGI, police handed out 919 distracted driving tickets in June. Of these, 798 were for using a cellphone.

The fine for driving distracted is $280, plus four demerit points under the Safe Driver Recognition program. If you get two cellphone tickets within a single year, your vehicle is impounded for a week.

More than 6,000 fined in 2018

According to SGI there were 7,040 tickets issued for speeding/aggressive driving in the province in June. (CBC)

Besides the financial hit to your pocketbook, distracted driving is still a leading cause of injury on Saskatchewan roads.

SGI has recently released a multimedia ad campaign about distracted driving and the human impact it has on society.

More than 6,000 people were fined for cellphone use while driving in Saskatchewan in 2018.

Police across the province were also busy handing out tickets for the following offences:

7,040 tickets for speeding/aggressive driving

367 impaired driving offences, including 325 Criminal Code charges

590 tickets regarding seat belts/car seats

Police are paying special attention to work zones throughout July.