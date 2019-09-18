Celine Dion's world tour coming to Saskatoon in April

Celine Dion is coming to Saskatoon.

The French Canadian pop icon has already started a tour named after her upcoming November album Courage and Saskatoon was one of the additional tour dates announced on Thursday.

The show at Sasktel Centre is set for April 25, 2020. Tickets go on sale Oct.4.

Prices will start at $70 and go up to about $260, depending on the package, including service fees and taxes.

Earlier in the week, Dion postponed four shows in Montreal due to a throat virus.

Dion has been doing extensive media interviews ahead of the album release, including an in-depth interview with q host Tom Power on CBC Radio last week.

Dion is well-known for her 16-year residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, which ended earlier this year.

The Canadian music icon sat down with Tom Power in Montreal to talk about her new tour, music and why she’s more courageous now than ever before. 39:56

Saskatoon is among 15 additional concert dates on the Courage tour. The other Canadian dates are in Vancouver, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Dion has performed in Saskatoon in the past.

She released one of the new singles from her album on Thursday.