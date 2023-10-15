Ceasefire vigil and Palestinian protests held over the weekend in Saskatoon

On Saturday morning in Saskatoon, vigil-goers met in Kiwanis Memorial Park to mourn those who have died in the Israel-Hamas War, and to call for peace and an immediate ceasefire in the region.

The vigil organizers — the United Church: Living Skies Regional Council, and Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East — condemned both the attacks committed by Hamas and by Israel.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas's Oct. 7 assault, and the Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war in response.

"We condemn the unbridled bombing launched by Israel upon Gaza, half of whose two million people are children," said a news release from CJPME.

"We condemn the attacks launched by Hamas on communities and civilians in southern Israel."

During Saturday's multi-pronged attack, it is believed that Hamas militants took dozens of hostages, including young children and the elderly, back to Gaza, where they may be being held in the group's vast network of underground tunnels.

Ahmad Al-Dissi, a professor in veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, attended the vigil on the weekend as a speaker. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

Ahmad Al-Dissi, a professor in veterinary pathology at the University of Saskatchewan, has been outspoken about Palestinian people in the past and attended the vigil on the weekend as a speaker. Al-Dissi is Palestinian and said half his family is currently living in Jerusalem.

"The message [of the vigil] ] is that the dehumanization of Palestinians and the dehumanization of Israelis should stop," said Al-Dissi.

"We are all humans, humanity unites us all, whether we like it or not."

Al-Dissi said he wants the federal government to adhere to international law to resolve the conflict.

"We ask that Canada call on all parties to abide by international law, and put pressure and sanctions on the party that doesn't abide by international law."

On Friday, Israel's military ordered people in Northern Gaza to evacuate, with an expected ground invasion to follow, and Al-Dissi said there will be a massive loss of life if the invasion happens.

He added that in the "collective mind of Palestinians," they have been evacuated before due to displacement from Israeli occupation.

"Israel is asking them to evacuate again, it means that they have to become refugees again, and that's not gonna happen."

Israel withdrew its military from Gaza in 2005 but has continued to heavily restrict access to the territory.

It controls the movement of goods and has imposed a sea blockade of the coast. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International , have long criticised Israel's actions, saying they amount to collective punishment and violate international law.

Israel, on the other hand, has maintained that the blockade is necessary to protect itself.

Al-Dissi said he hopes the Canadian government puts pressure on both sides for an immediate ceasefire.

A pro-Palestinian protest happened outside Saskatoon City Hall, with about 100 people in attendance. (Cory Herperger/CBC)

After the vigil, a separate pro-Palestinian protest was held outside Saskatoon City Hall, with about 100 people in attendance.

Mohammad Abushar was a spokesperson at the event, and said he is against the violence that's happening.

"We are standing with the innocent people in Gaza," said Abushar.

He said in this war, the Canadian government hasn't pushed for a ceasefire, which is the approach he'd like to see.

"Stop the killing, that's our message as Canadians, and that's the politician message all the time," said Abushar.