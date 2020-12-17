We wanted to spread a little cheer this winter season by sharing some holiday music created by Saskatchewan artists.

This Christmas may certainly feel different than in years past, and in tough times we can often turn to music to help us cope. So we wanted to bring you some made-in-Saskatchewan holiday music for every mood.

Several musicians have written songs that reflect the reality of holiday celebrations in a pandemic.

Greg Orrē's song I Might Not See You This Christmas and Dillon Currie's Staying Home This Christmas both take a slow ballad approach to the Christmas mood. Dara Schindelka takes a sillier approach to a 2020 Christmas in her original song The Covid Christmas.

If you're feeling joyful about the Christmas season, I'm Coming Home for Christmas by Bros or Christmas in Your Arms by Elly Thorn might be just what you need.

Some music on winter appreciation comes from Jeff D. Michel and Jeffery Straker, or hear some holiday classics from Hunter Brothers and Jackie Guy.

Enjoy these, and many other made-in-Saskatchewan holiday songs.

If you have any music you want to share with the people of Saskatoon, email us at saskatoonmorning@cbc.ca.