CBC Saskatchewan goes deep on the federal leaders debate
You heard what the federal party leaders had to say. Now hear what it all means for the province of Saskatchewan.
What stood out to Saskatchewan experts?
CBC Saskatchewan was joined immediately after the national election debate by two guests.
Jim Farney, an associate professor and department head of Politics and International Studies at the University of Regina, and Loleen Berdah, a faculty member and head of the Department of Political Studies at the University of Saskatchewan, broke down the debate from a Saskatchewan angle.
Meanwhile, political reporter Adam Hunter was at the Owl in Regina speaking to University of Regina students about their reactions.
They dug into the issues and comments that stood out during the national debate.
See the full program here:
