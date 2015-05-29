CBC Sask. journalists well-represented at RTDNA's Best Canadian Local News Awards

CBC Saskatchewan and its journalists have received some of the nation's most prestigious awards when it comes to the world of digital journalism and broadcasting in Canada.

Earlier this week, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) released the winners of its 2021 Best Canadian Local News Awards. Four of CBC Saskatchewan's projects were among those that captured an award, which honour "the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital."

"We saw the best of the best in journalism and storytelling from across Canada," said Fiona Conway, RTDNA Canada president, in a news release. "Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments."

Among CBC's four awards are examples of how journalists in the province of Saskatchewan go to great lengths to tell stories that matter.

Amachewespimawin: Understanding the Cree way of life

Amachewespimawin: shooting for the Cree way of life CBC News Saskatchewan 12:54 Students in Stanley Mission, Sask. are learning the ways of their ancestors thanks to a new land-based learning program. 12:54

In the interactive feature Amachewespimawin: Understanding the Cree way of life, CBC Saskatchewan reporter Heidi Atter documented and explored how teachers and students in Saskatchewan's far north are using land-based tools and cultural education systems to help children thrive and learn in the traditional way of the Cree.

This article detailing the importance, and strength of traditional knowledge in Saskatchewan's north won the RTDNA Digital award for a Feature News project in a small or medium market.

Bullied to death; almost: One Cree woman's story of survival

Bullied to death; almost CBC News Saskatchewan 5:00 Chantelle McLeod was severely bullied at school in Stanley Mission, Sask. Now she plans to use her painful experience to help other kids, as a teacher. 5:00

In the broadcast piece Bullied to death; almost: One Cree woman's story of survival, Madeline Kotzer goes into a deep profile of Chantelle McLeod, who was severely bullied and harassed while attending school in Saskatchewan's north, but would draw strength from her family and herself to eventually pursue a degree in education to help ensure other children never experienced what she did.

The piece, which documented McLeod's growth, strength and determination, was awarded the RTDNA Visual Award for feature news in a small or medium market.

Canadian Light Source synchrotron working toward upgrade to '2.0'

See how the Canadian Light Source synchrotron works CBC News Saskatchewan 2:51 The synchrotron uses bright light to help researchers look inside objects at a level of detail not possible using a traditional X-ray or high-powered microscope. 2:51

A deep dive into the country's brightest light in the Canadian Light Source Synchrotron at the University of Saskatchewan, Canadian Light Source synchrotron working toward upgrade to '2.0' by Alicia Bridges detailed with informative and entertaining graphics how exactly the massive piece of equipment works and is used by the world's scientists.

The piece, which consisted heavily of graphic and visual elements detailing some of the important — and unusual — work researchers do at the Synchrotron, has won the RTDNA's Graphic Award for a small to medium market.

90-year-old hops on Second World War-era Tiger Moth for a birthday flight in Saskatoon

90-year-old Saskatoon woman enjoys Tiger Moth flight on her birthday CBC News Saskatchewan 1:29 In late 1940s Jo Reed's brother used to take her for flights in a Tiger Moth aircraft in England. On her 90th birthday she had the chance to fly again in a Tiger Moth, this time over Saskatoon. 1:29

Capturing the flight of 90-year-old Jo Reed, reporter Theresa Kliem detailed how the Saskatoon woman relived a high-flying experience from her past as she was taken for a ride in a two-seater Tiger Moth, a World War II plane. In the article, 90-year-old hops on Second World War-era Tiger Moth for a birthday flight in Saskatoon, Reed was taken for a spin in the same type of plane she had flown in with her brother more than 70 years ago.

This story, which captures the excitement of Reed as she takes to the sky, won the RTDNA's Excellence in Sound Award in a small to medium market.

For a complete list of winners, visit the RTDNA Canada website.