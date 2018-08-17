Cause of St. Brieux crash that killed 6 remains unknown 10 years later

It's been 10 years since a woman and five girls drowned inside an SUV near the town of St. Brieux, Sask. Despite an exhaustive investigation by police and the coroner, the cause remains a mystery.

RCMP Cpl. Rob King said it's natural to want answers when any tragedy occurs.

"The RCMP works their best to find the answers to give the families some type of resolution. It's not always possible," King said.

A service was held this week at the Catholic church in St. Brieux on the 10th anniversary of a crash that killed a woman and five girls. (CBC)

It was a clear, warm August day when Charlene Bahan left Melfort, Sask. Bahan was driving her two daughters and their three friends home to the nearby town of St. Brieux, located about 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Bahan's SUV was going 115 kilometres an hour when it went off the highway. It traveled another 50 metres through the ditch and over an embankment before flipping into a slough. All six occupants were killed.

Hundreds attended the funerals and vigils. Cash donations and other help came in. When the local shop ran out of flowers, farmers brought armfuls of gladiolas to bolster the arrangements for the families. The intersection became a memorial for Bahan and the girls, piled high with cards, stuffed animals, flowers and a cross.

It's been 10 years since an SUV crashed into this slough near the town of St. Brieux, leaving a woman and five girls dead. The cause of the crash remains unknown. (CBC)

Investigators spent weeks examining the vehicle, the skid marks and the rest of the scene. The investigation ruled out both mechanical error and medical issues.The incident has been deemed accidental.

The coroner's office said that unless new information comes to light, the file will remain closed.

​Some of the affected families gathered this week at St. Brieux's Catholic church for a small private service.

Father George Canto said many of the affected families came to the church service this week. He said many in the community are still hurting and he hopes the small gathering helped ease some of that pain.

"Our primary intention is to remember them, to pray for them. We came to pray and remember them the best possible way."