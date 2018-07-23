Cats recovering after Saskatoon pet-sitting business leaves them for weeks without food and water

A Saskatoon woman says her two cats nearly died after a local business operator failed to care for them.

Becky Benoit and her family left Saskatoon June 7 to visit family in Nova Scotia. They hired Paula Olfert, owner of Prairie Critter Sitters, to watch their two cats, Rusty and Salty. Olfert said she'd come to their house twice a week to feed, water, groom and play with the cats.

Last weekend, Benoit's husband unexpectedly got called back to work. When he got home to Saskatoon, urine and feces were everywhere, she said. The cats had no food or water and had apparently survived by drinking from the toilet.

'I was sick when I heard'

"I was sick when I heard about what had happened," Benoit said.

Benoit said she'd been getting messages from Olfert saying the cats were fine, but Olfert never sent any photos. She said it's clear the cats had been left unattended and doesn't believe anyone came to care for them.

Benoit said she tried to reach Olfert without success. Benoit said she worried that Olfert was ill or had an accident, so she called Saskatoon police to check on Olfert.

Olfert was found safe and returned Benoit's house keys to a relative Sunday.

I feel really bad about the situation. - Paula Olfert, owner of Prairie Critter Sitters

Benoit said her 12-year-old daughter cried herself to sleep when she heard what had happened. Benoit and her kids remain in Nova Scotia. Her husband has gone to Montana for work. The cats are now in the care of a relative and are expected to recover.

Benoit had paid half of the $200 fee for the cats' care up front. But she says it's not about the money.

"It's just about protecting animals that can't speak for themselves. They're pretty helpless. They need people to speak for them," she said.

Cat sitter expresses remorse

​In an interview, Olfert said she asked a sub-contractor to care for the cats, but that didn't happen. Olfert said she hasn't been able to reach the sub-contractor. She said she refunded the Benoit's deposit.

She said she feels terrible and hopes people will continue to support her business.

Benoit said she was shocked to hear Olfert would ask someone else to care for her animals. Benoit said Olfert showed them her criminal record check before getting their house keys. Benoit said they still have no information about who Olfert says she sub-contracted.

Olfert said she texted Benoit that a new contractor would be in charge of the cats' care. Olfert said she'd share the text. As of Monday afternoon, no text had been received by CBC News.

Olfert admitted the use of sub-contractors was not on her website or in the contract, but has promised to change that. She said she's been in business for six years and nothing like this has ever happened.

"I feel really bad about the situation and I'm just glad the cats are ok," Olfert said.