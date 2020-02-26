Bears in Hazenmore member developed piano, cooking skills in family's restaurant

Note from the author: I've learned from years of interacting with musicians that food is a way we tie ourselves to places, largely as a way of coping with a transient lifestyle. The Band Bus Food Tour series features personal interviews with Saskatchewan musicians reflecting on the restaurants and meals from home that hold special meaning to them. Through this we get insight into what they take with them from this province as they travel the world.

When Dalton Lam was seven years old, his play area often consisted of the kitchen of his family's restaurant Casey's Dining Room in Swift Current, Sask.

"I would hang out in Casey's and my dad would be cooking meals for the buffet and I would be on my little tiny grill cooking bones and like garbage scraps just for fun," he said.

"I remember I had to stand on a milk crate because I was too small to cook on the grill."

Lam is now a member of ambient rock band Bears in Hazenmore and is living in Regina. The band has made their way back and forth across Canada, earning a Saskatchewan Music Award nomination for Alternative Artist of the Year in 2019.

Dalton Lam recalls practising on this piano in his parents' restaurant. (Casey’s Dining Room/Facebook)

Some of Lam's strongest memories of Casey's are related to music.

"There's a grand — I think it's a Steinway — in the restaurant and I just tinkled on it quite a bit. I wrote some Bears songs on it," said Lam.

Lam may have moved away but his parents, Doug and Carrie Lam, are continuing their 20-year trajectory of running Casey's. Having both immigrated to Canada, they met working at a restaurant in Moose Jaw, Sask., before moving to Swift Current and taking over the Chinese and Canadian food buffet from Lam's aunt and uncle.

Carrie and Doug Lam are fixtures in Swift Current. Many customers comment how their hospitality has them coming back. (Casey’s Dining Room/Facebook)

There are a lot of factors that go into making a successful restaurant — the food being an obvious one — but if you read the online reviews for Casey's, it's clear people love it for something else, too: the way they are treated.

"My parents really like to get to know everyone in Swift Current ... Every time I go anywhere they're [people are] like, 'Hey, you're Doug's kid' or 'You're Carrie's kid' ... I think they like being a part of the community," said Dalton.

Bears in Hazenmore guitarist Darnell Stewart fondly recounted how Casey's catered his wedding, including a barbecue duck. Stewart said he will be thinking about the taste of that duck for the rest of his married life.

Bears in Hazenmore's lead songwriter says their song "The Coming Storm" makes him think most of Swift Current.

The hospitality the Lam family has shown Swift Current over the years has extended to Bears in Hazenmore as well. Dalton takes it upon himself to feed his band mates when they are on the road. Dalton credits that inclination to his time in Casey's kitchen with his dad.

"I guess I really liked cooking because of that. So on the road I just feel like it's a nice way to bond with your friends — cooking for them."

Dalton Lam picked up some cooking skills at Casey's and now regularly cooks for his band mates on the road. (Casey’s Dining Room/Facebook)

Casey's continues to find a way to keep people coming back. That has something to do with their lemon chicken, their lo mein noodles, ginger beef, wonton soup and the handmade desserts, but it probably also has something to do with the care they show their customers and the bond they've formed with their community.

