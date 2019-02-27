'It all turned out well': Carry The Kettle Nakoda Nation rebuilding after water treatment plant fire

It's been a long spring on the Carry The Kettle Nakoda Nation.

The reserve's state-of-the-art water treatment plant caught fire in February. Chief and council at the First Nation, located 90 kilometres southeast of Regina, issued a state of emergency order as hundreds of people were suddenly without water.

Now, almost two months later, the First Nation is waiting for an interim treatment plant they hope be in place in May.

Carry The Kettle has been relying on water from nearby communities being trucked in and poured into their reservoir.

"There's been a lot of help from everywhere to get water to the community," said Kimball Ironstar, responsible for day-to-day operations surrounding the fire clean up.

While people are able to get running water in their homes, the First Nation is still under a boil water advisory until the treatment plant is set up.

"When we pick up the water at the nearby towns and fill up the water trucks and then transport it into our reservoir, there's always the risk of contamination of that water," said Ironstar. "It's just for safety precautions."

It's still not known what caused the massive blaze that destroyed the treatment plant. The fire was so hot, the inspector's report came back as inconclusive.

The First Nation believes water restrictions could be in place this summer as the community relies on the smaller interim plant.

"The summer weather is going to determine that," he said. "A lot of homes have outdoor pools and horses and things like that."

The community is now planning to build a permanent water treatment plant that they hope be ready for fall 2020.

For now, the community is still trucking water bottles for some areas in the community, especially where elders live.

"We've received a lot of help from local towns and agencies, community members volunteering," he said. "It all turned out well."