Man, 24, dead after stabbing on Red Earth First Nation: RCMP

Carrot River RCMP and the RCMP's major crimes unit are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a home on the Red Earth First Nation.

Police were called to the home at roughly 5:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

When police arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Brett McKay unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics declared him dead at the house.

Police say their investigation has found McKay was at a large social gathering at an area of the reserve called "the reservoir" early Friday morning.

Police say he was driven to a home and stabbed that morning.

RCMP are now asking for help from the public in identifying people who may have information on what happened in the early hours on Friday.

RCMP say finding out what happened to McKay is priority.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Red Earth First Nation is about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

