Forest company admits guilt, pays fine in 2015 death of Sask. worker

One of the major players in Saskatchewan's forestry industry has been fined for its role in the death of a worker near Big River more than three years ago.

Prince George, B.C.-based Carrier Forest Products, which also operates in Saskatchewan, pleaded guilty to one charge under Occupational Health and Safety regulations in January of 2018.

A fine was imposed last month, following an appeal by the Crown. An additional charge was stayed in court.

The plea comes after an accident at Carrier's site at Big River, about 100 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, in 2015.

A worker died on Sept. 8 of that year, after being hit by an object thrown from a machine that reduces logs into smaller woodchips.

Carrier was fined $62,500 plus a surcharge of $25,000 for failing to "provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part, resulting in the death of a worker."