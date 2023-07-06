Sask. cardiologist, Indigenous academic joining Order of Canada

Two people from Saskatchewan are among the new appointees to the Order of Canada, which is considered one of the country's highest civilian honours.

The Order of Canada honours people "across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation," according to the Governor General of Canada's website.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced the new appointees last week, recognizing Haissam Haddad for his contributions to medicine and Savage Bear for her contributions to Indigenous studies and community engagement.

Haddad, a Saskatoon cardiologist, said he was shocked when he got the call asking him if he would accept the honour.

He came to Canada from Syria nearly four decades ago with a suitcase full of dreams, but his medical qualifications weren't recognized when he first arrived to the country.

"When I came to Canada 37 years ago, I couldn't speak any English. Zero.I studied medicine in Arabic which is totally different from English or French, so really the likelihood for me to be successful in medicine in Canada was almost close to zero per cent."

Haissam Haddad is a professor, cardiologist and provincial department head of medicine at Royal University Hospital. (CBC News)

He worked at a laundromat to pay the bills while he learned English and did unpaid research work.

Haddad eventually landed an internship at Dalhousie University. He completed his cardiology training and helped develop national guidelines for heart transplants. Later, he also became a professor and the provincial head of department of medicine at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

"My story is very unique. I have many friends who came to Canada who were doctors in their country at the same time, and they ended up working in Tim Hortons or Starbucks or Pizza Hut or [as a] Taxi Driver," Haddad said.

WATCH| Saskatoon cardiologist has been awarded the Order of Canada: Saskatoon cardiologist has been awarded the Order of Canada Duration 2:15 Haissam Haddad moved to Canada with just a suitcase full of dreams. He didn't speak English and his medical qualifications were not recognized. Now he has been recognized with the Order of Canada.

He still remembers how one physician put him down, saying "dream on, just open a grocery store or go back to your country."

Haddad is proud of himself for not giving up on his dreams. Looking forward, Haddad said there's still a lot more he wants to contribute to medicine and to Canada.

Cree academic leader recognized for her work

Joining Haddad as a new appointee to the Order of Canada is Savage Bear, who is a member of Montreal Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

"It's a little bit unreal. I've had to keep this secret for about two months and I couldn't believe it," Bear said.

"The best is yet to come from me, creator willing."

Savage Bear has been appointed to the Order of Canada for her contributions to Indigenous studies and for her committed community engagement. (University of Alberta/submitted)

She is being recognized for her contributions to Indigenous studies and community engagement in Canada.

Bear is director at McMaster Indigenous Research Institute, she spent seven years of her life working on a memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and youth and is the national director for Walls to Bridges, a program that connects inmates with university education and students.

"There's an over-incarceration of Indigenous, Black and BIPOC people in Canada and the States. I'm Indigenous. I'm Cree, and a lot of my brothers and sisters are incarcerated, so I feel that it was my responsibility to open up that door," she said.

Bear also created an open online course at University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada, which is described as a course that explores "different histories and contemporary perspectives of Indigenous peoples living in Canada."

The 12-module course was so popular that Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy promoted it on his social media for 13 weeks and participated in live discussion events with Bear.

Leaving the world a better place

Bear said her journey has also not been without challenges. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer at the young age of 26. She said it really changed her perspective on life.

"I made a deal with the creator that if he could just let me see my babies be born and successful and happy grown-up adults, then they could take me whenever they wanted. But until then I would do my best to make sure that I left this world a better place."

She reflected on her time as a student at the University of Alberta when she was assigned to repatriate and rebury the remains of 29 First Nations people. The university had been storing the remains in their basement.

Bear said many people were angry at her during that time. They were upset the institution had kept and stored the remains, and felt she represented the university.

But afterward, one woman's anger shifted.

"[She] comes to me and she holds out her arms and she holds me and she hugs me...she said you did a good job, my girl."

Bear broke down into tears as she said honours like the Order of Canada mean a lot to her, but it was that acknowledgement and connection which mattered the most.

She says her motivation to keep at her work comes from her six grandchildren. She encouraged people to think about their community and consider the Cree word wahkohtowin, which means "to be a good relative."