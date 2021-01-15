Carbon monoxide leak at Saskatoon apartment building sends 29 people to hospital

A carbon monoxide leak from a boiler in a Saskatoon apartment building sent 29 people to hospital Jan. 14.

It all began when an emergency room doctor at Royal University Hospital became concerned Thursday night when assessing a patient.

"It was a very close call," acting battalion chief Matthew Murray said in an interview.

"We're very thankful for the doctor at RUH who made that extra effort to just follow through in the situation."

Murray said the doctor suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and contacted the fire department. It sent a team to an apartment building at 12 Bateman Cres.

"When the captain and crew went inside with detectors, the field levels went up to 300 parts per million," he said.

"At that point, they started shouting for people to evacuate while they backed out and put on their self contained breathing apparatus."

People from the building were taken to City Hospital. There were no fatalities.

