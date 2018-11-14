Car smashes into home in Warman, Sask.

Firefighters say people are lucky to be alive after an out-of-control car smashed through a house in Warman Wednesday morning.

At around 5 a.m. CST, an RCMP car stopped at a traffic light watched as a car flew through a major intersection at Centennial Drive and Central Street.

The car jumped a boulevard, went through a tree and buried itself into the wall of a house.

"The driver was still in the vehicle, so we had one team attend to the car, making sure there weren't any hazards that are going to start the house on fire," said Fire Chief Russ Austin. "The other team went in the house and did a search to make sure everyone was okay."

The car buried itself in a basement bedroom. Thankfully, there was no one inside at the time.

"The person who normally sleeps in that bed is away at Fort McMurray," said Austin.

Warman's fire chief says the driver suffered from a medical emergency before the crash. (Warman Fire and Rescue)

It's believed the driver of the car had a medical emergency before the crash. He was taken to hospital.

The house suffered structural damage, although there is no dollar estimate available yet.

RCMP are investigating.