Putting together a car safety kit before travelling could save your life

On average, about 14 people in Saskatchewan freeze to death every year, according to the province's coroners service.

The latest tragedy happened last week, when a 34-year-old woman died near Waseca, Sask.

RCMP say Amanda Michayluk got lost on grid roads during a snowstorm last week, when she went out on foot to find help after her vehicle got stuck.

Becoming stranded on a desolate road can happen to anyone travelling in the dead of winter in Saskatchewan.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance, said staying safe on Saskatchewan's winter roads begins before you get in the vehicle.

Swirling snow can create zero visibility. (Highway Hotline)

Karasiuk said everyone should have a safety kit in their vehicle just in case you become stranded or your vehicle breaks down.

"It doesn't have to be complicated," he said.

An emergency kit should contain extra layers of clothing, tuques, mitts, a blanket, high-energy snacks, a shovel, cat litter for traction and a candle — maybe even a tow rope.

Troy Davies from Medavie Health Services agrees that being proactive could save your life.

"Making sure you have mitts and tuques in your car, blankets in your car, just a to-go bag that you throw in your trunk, and it's got everything in there — chocolate bars and some candles, whatever it might be," he said.

"Because the last thing we want is for anyone to leave their vehicle."

An RCMP vehicle sits at the Intersection of Highways 16 and 21 at Maidstone, Sask., as visibility deteriorates. (Const. Ryan Reid/RCMP)

Even if weather conditions look OK, the wind could pick up, he said, creating blowing snow in which a person can easily get lost.

If you do get stranded, Parkland Ambulance's Karasiuk says you should stay with your vehicle.

"You've got shelter, you've got warmth and you are protected," he said.

If you leave the vehicle you can easily get disorientated, even if you know the area well.

"Sadly we've seen the effects where people have succumbed to the elements and unfortunately have lost their lives," Karasiuk said.

If you are stuck, find something like a scarf or blanket to hang on the vehicle to signal that you need help.

Don't rely on cellphones

Even in this age of cellphones, you may get stranded where there is little or no cell service.

And cellphone batteries die quickly in the cold.

Karasiuk suggests making sure your cellphone is fully charged and maybe even buying a cellphone charging stick that you can throw in the glove compartment for an extra boost of power.

Your cellphone, provided it's working, may help emergency personnel find you, says Davies.

"We've had people stuck on a rural road and have no clue where they are and we've pinged [cell] towers … to locate them, and just basically drove up and down roads from where they've pinged off cell towers," Davies said.

He added RCMP have also used drones to find people.

If you don't want to rely on a cellphone aloene, there are also a number of gadgets on the market that connect with satellites.

Call ahead

Karasiuk also encourages travellers to phone ahead to tell people when you are leaving, and how you are getting to your location.

Then there are people who are aware if you are late.

The same advice goes for snowmobilers and people out on their quads.

Davies said if you are stranded, send a text to let a loved one know you're in your vehicle and you are lost somewhere.

"Then after that, call 911 and try to get that call through to us. But ultimately we just need to know where you're at, that you need help, then use our experiences through our communication centre to try to find you."