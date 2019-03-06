Sask. asks Ottawa for financial help to tide over canola producers facing China trade uncertainty

The Saskatchewan government is asking Ottawa to give financial aid to the province's canola farmers affected by recent import restrictions imposed by China, the world's largest consumer of the product.

The province wants the federal government to increase the amount of interest-free money available to producers under a loan program to help tide them over during a time of trade uncertainty.

Some 43,000 canola producers across Canada currently face market challenges and dropping prices after China, their largest seed buyer, barred shipments from two major Canadian canola companies — Richardson International and Viterra — saying they had found pests in some shipments.

Viterra is based in Regina.

Under the terms of a proposal the Saskatchewan government has made to Ottawa, the federal government would increase the amount of money available under the Advance Payments Program — a federal program that provides agricultural producers with easy access to low-interest cash advances.

The province wants the federal government to lift the ceiling for interest-free cash advances under the program to $1 million, at least until the trade conflagration is resolved. The current interest-free limit is $100,000.

The proposal, if accepted by the federal government, would also give producers more time to pay off their arrears.

Federal ministers are in Saskatoon Friday to discuss the ideas. Their provincial counterparts, Agriculture Minister Dave Marit and Trade and Export Minister Jeremy Harrison, will join them in speaking to the media Friday afternoon.

The unexpected trade complication comes against the backdrop of a roiling diplomatic dispute between China and Canada, sparked by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last year at the request of American authorities.

China has strongly objected to Meng's arrest, and ratcheted up pressure on Canada to undo that move. The country has detained two Canadian businessmen, alleging espionage, and now seems to be picking a fight over canola — a crop literally named after Canada.

Canola is a type of rapeseed that has a distinctive yellow flower and was invented by Canadian researchers in the 1970s. The seeds can be crushed into an edible oil, and discarded husks also make for excellent animal feed.

Canada exports more canola than anyone else in the world. Last year, about 40 per cent of its seed exports went to China, worth roughly $2.7 billion.