Canoe Narrows man pleads guilty to illegal fishing after co-accused convicted

A northern Saskatchewan man who was investigated during the same undercover operation that recently led to another man's conviction has pleaded guilty to illegally catching and selling walleye from a restricted area.

Richard Desjardin, 63, recently pleaded guilty to three counts of marketing fish without a licence, commercial fishing without a licence, fishing in a closed area and obstruction.

Desjardin was fined $14,500 and had to give up his truck to the provincial government.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment announced Desjardin's plea on Friday — less than a month after the government announced that the trial of another local man involved in the same years-long sting operation, Donald Iron, concluded with Iron's conviction for selling 10 bags of fish to conservation officers.

Iron, a 60-year-old Indigenous man, sold $90 worth of fish, according to court documents. He was fined $1,080 at his sentencing hearing earlier this week.

Charges against 2 others dropped

The government originally charged two other people with various fish trafficking offences, but those charges were dropped after Desjardin accepted responsibility, according to the ministry's Friday release.

The investigation began in 2016 after conservation officers in Beauval, Sask., heard that two individuals were illegally selling fish.

In response to declining walleye populations in the 1970s and 1980s, Canoe Lake — 350 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — has been closed year-round to all fishing for more than 20 years.

The protective measure is supported by the Canoe Lake First Nation, according to the government.

The sting operation was criticized as predatory, however.

Dwayne Stonechild, Iron's defence lawyer, described his client as illiterate, poor and alcoholic, and said he was entrapped by conservation officers.

The judge ruled otherwise, however, saying there was no evidence the undercover operation took advantage of Iron's impoverished state and his alcohol abuse.