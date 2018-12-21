Joint effort brings cannabis and holiday cheer to Saskatoon streets

Saskatoon residents were treated to some unique holiday cheer on Friday, as members of the Saskatoon cannabis community hit the streets to hand out tube socks and cannabis joints.

"I'm just a simple man, trying to doing simple things and bring our community together," said Sterling Wild, a medical cannabis activist who spearheaded the initiative, dubbed Tubez'N'dubeZ.

"It's not the giving part that's important, it's the interaction between each human that is important."

Sterling Wild was the organizer of an initiative to hand out socks and joints. (CBC News)

He and fellow community members gathered near Saskatoon's Friendship Inn before moving closer to Lighthouse Supported Living's location to hand out the items.

Those included 156 pairs of winter socks and 480 cannabis joints to adults over the age of 19.

Wild noted it was a group of volunteers of all ages that came out to Friday's giveaway.

"I have my own children here," he noted. "I want them to understand cannabis is just like socks, there's no difference between them. There's nothing wrong with it."

Wild purchased the socks with a discount offered by Cabela's and cultivated the cannabis at home, "clean, good old-fashioned cannabis, no sprays, no chemicals — just a lot of love."

with files from Kelly Provost