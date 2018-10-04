Questions linger about some Sask. police forces' off-duty cannabis rules

Less than two weeks before cannabis legalization, it's unclear if officers working for three major Saskatchewan police forces will be allowed to recreationally smoke marijuana off-duty.

Other major police forces in the country have established clear policies.

The Saskatoon and Prince Albert police services are both still developing a local policy on the subject, while the Moose Jaw Police Service says it will rely on existing provincial regulations which forbid an officer from reporting for duty while under the influence of a drug being used for non-medical purposes.

"We've been managing that situation for years already," said Kevin Pilsworth, the sergeant in charge of Moose Jaw Police's strategic and community service division.

"It's already covered [under the Municipal Police Discipline Regulations] so no point in reinventing the wheel," he added.

Ready for Oct. 17?

Saskatoon Police has been developing a local policy on off-duty use of marijuana for several months and hopes to have the policy ready in time for Oct. 17.

But the service isn't saying much beyond that.

"It's a draft and I really hesitate to comment on what's in a draft," said Superintendent David Haye on Wednesday. "That could change next week, that could change tomorrow."

Saskatoon Police Superintendent David Haye said the police force hopes to have its policy in place by Oct. 17. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Haye did offer one tidbit, which echoes the hint given earlier this week by Regina Police Service about its own in-house policy.

"It's just like any other workplace: you can't come to work if you're impaired by alcohol or a drug, even if the drug is prescription medicine. It's a lot of common sense coming into this," said Haye.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper did say that a cut-off time for how far ahead officers have to stop using the drug before starting a work shift is not being considered.

In an emailed statement, the Prince Albert Police Service said its policy is still being drafted but will follow closely in line with the policies of the Saskatoon and Regina police services.