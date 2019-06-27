Canadian Nationalist Party leader charged with wilful promotion of hate

The RCMP have charged the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party after posting an allegedly anti-Semitic video on YouTube.

Police have charged 29-year-old Travis Patron of Redvers, Sask. with wilful promotion of hate in connection to a video titled Beware the Parasitic Tribe. The video referred to "inside manipulators" who infiltrate media and the central bank.

RCMP began investigating after the video was flagged by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in June 2019.

Since then, police have received four additional reports of new videos and flyers issued by Patron. Police are still investigating those reports.

Previously, The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center had raised alarms about Patron's videos, stating that the language he was using was dangerous and hateful.

The Canadian Nationalist Party was founded in 2017 and received official party status in 2019.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada said a party's status is not affected if its leader is charged or convicted of a crime. However, a person who is incarcerated cannot run for office.

Patron was arrested by RCMP on Monday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday via telephone at the provincial court in Weyburn, Sask.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance at Regina provincial court Wednesday afternoon.