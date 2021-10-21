Canadian Medical Association calls for stricter COVID-19 measures in Saskatchewan
The statement comes one day after the province's top doctor broke down while presenting dire new modelling
The president of the Canadian Medical Association says "it is time to stop asking nicely" when it comes to calling on the Saskatchewan government to adopt more preventative measures to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.
Dr. Katharine Smart, who lives in the province's north, issued a statement Thursday, one day after Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, broke down while presenting dire new modelling on the province's COVID-19 situation.
That modelling suggests the number of Saskatchewan residents infected with COVID-19 and placed under intensive care could more than double by the new year if no additional public health measures are brought in — and if people don't change their behaviours in the next few weeks.
Additional measures could include capacity limits, public and private gathering limits and people staying home to work.
Shahab also urged people to wear masks, get tested and vaccinated, be careful around gatherings, not throw Halloween parties, limit their social bubbles and follow all current public health orders.
"The modelling was both alarming and heartbreaking," Smart said in her statement. "We call on the provincial government to reinstate strict public measures, as recommended by medical experts to protect the people of Saskatchewan. Any further delays are simply not acceptable."
Smart called for circuit breakers without outlining what those might look like.
She also urged the government to increase vaccination rates through mandatory vaccination in health care settings, which the province has already done. All Saskatchewan Health Authority workers must be fully vaccinated or else face regular testing to confirm they don't have COVID-19.
WATCH | Dr. Shahab breaks down during COVID-19 news conference:
Ryan Meili, the leader of the Opposition Saskatchewan NDP, planned to outline "concrete public health measures as recommended by [Shahab]," in a news conference Thursday, according to a news release.
Below is the full modelling presentation shared on Wednesday.
