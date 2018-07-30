'An unprecedented outage': Canadian Light Source synchrotron breakdown cancels research until November

A mechanical failure at Saskatoon's synchrotron means research projects will be shut down for months.

The Canadian Light Source Synchrotron at the University of Saskatchewan is a football field-sized facility that uses extremely bright light to peer inside matter. It is one of the world's most powerful microscopes, shedding X-ray "light" millions of times brighter than the sun.

Problems began last month when the facility's electron source failed, knocking out the synchrotron's beamline.

After examining the main electron gun's 220,000 volt power supply, staff discovered the supply's transformer needed to be replaced.

"We recognize that this is an unprecedented outage for the CLS and we are doing everything possible to solve the problem," said CEO Rob Lamb in a news release.

Due to repairs, user shifts will be cancelled until November, and the synchrotron will not schedule any new projects between January and June 2019.

The damaged power supply for the Canadian Light Source's electron gun. (Submitted by Canadian Light Source)

The CLS said the electron gun and its power supply were built back in 1978 for the synchrotron's forerunner, the Saskatchewan Accelerator Laboratory.

It's expected it will take several weeks to install and condition the new parts.

Every year, around 1,000 researchers from around the world use the synchrotron for health, agricultural and advanced materials research.