Canadian Armed Forces, Sask. police searching for stolen light armoured vehicle tires

Police and Canada's military are searching for six large tires for a light armoured vehicle that were left on the side of the road during a snowstorm last month.

A transport truck travelling on Highway 1 between Wolseley and Grenfell rolled over during a snowstorm on April 15.

In order to get the truck upright, the tires had to be offloaded and were left in the ditch.

When crews came back to retrieve the tires several days later, six of them were stolen, and only one remained.

The stolen tires are Michelin XML size 395/85/R20 and are designed to be used on a light armoured vehicle. The interior rim is painted green.

Six tires for a light armoured vehicle were stolen last month. (RCMP/Supplied)

The outside rim should bear a stamp reading NSN 2530-20-007-1475.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Indian Head RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

