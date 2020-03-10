Saskatchewanian COVID-19 cruise ship evacuee offers inside look at experience

When Kara Schiestel and her husband Mark finally disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship at an Oakland, California, dock on Monday, there were no leis or martinis waiting for them, just thermometers and mouth swabs.

The Alameda, Sask., farm couple was among the 237 Canadians aboard the ship, which had been idling off the California coast for days while health officials decided what to do after several passengers tested positive for the new COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

Schiestel took photos that offer an inside glimpse into the medical evacuation of the ship and her surreal flight back home.

The Schiestels, like the ship's other 2,000 passengers, were ordered last week to stay in their cruise ship room under self-quarantine. The captain did allow them a fresh air break on the ship deck Sunday. Shiestel snapped this photo of another passenger.

"Masks have to be worn," Schiestel said.

By late Sunday, it was decided the passengers would dock and be medically assessed on the Oakland shore before being sent elsewhere for further quarantining. Canadians would be sent to the CFB Trenton army base in Ontario.

"At least we will be back in our homeland," Schiestel said. "We are packed. Bags are loaded."

Canadians came off the ship in groups. The Schiestels were in Group 4.

Tents with the Canadian maple leaf greeted passengers leaving the ship.

Note all the masks.

Schiestel captured this moment when a passenger ahead of her in the line was being assessed by a masked and suited medical professional.

"If you appear with symptoms you will not be allowed to board the plane," read an advisory to passengers from Global Affairs Canada. "We strongly urge you to return to Canada on this evacuation flight. Only one flight will be offered. Commercial options will not be available to you."

"It was very organized and professional," Schiestel said of the process of leaving behind the ship.

The Schiestels boarded the plane, parts of which appeared curtained off with thick, shower curtain-like plastic sheets.

'Like a hotel room'

On Tuesday, Schiestel said she couldn't take photos inside the army base but described her new temporary home.

"We are in a lodge in base residence," she said. "It looks just like a hotel room. Queen bed, fridge, couch, desk, and of course TV.

"Meals will be delivered three times a day. No leaving our room unless for a fresh air break. The buildings are all fenced off and there's tents in the parking lots.

"We will be here for 14 days starting when we landed. We will be health checked a few times a day."