Campers with medical pot permits exempt from ban at Sask. provincial parks

People with a medical permit for cannabis will be able to consume it at their campsites this May long weekend.

There is a ban on drinking booze or using recreational cannabis at campsites.

But that doesn't mean all cannabis is outlawed, according to the province.

"Our cannabis ban does not supercede anybody that has medicinal or medical permit for cannabis," said Larry Schiefner, executive director for visitor experiences with Parks, Culture and Sport.

"They would be allowed to do anything that their permit allowed them to do."

Schiefner said enforcement officers have been briefed on the exemption.

He said people who are camping and have a medical pot permit will be expected to have the corroborating paperwork with them.