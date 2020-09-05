Sask. cabin owner opposes 300 per cent hike in gov't lease fees

A cabin owner in northeast Saskatchewan says a 300 per cent increase on land lease rates is unfair and he wants the province to reconsider.

Annual lease rates for cabins on Crown land in the northern half of the province is now nearly $900 per year for all properties. Three years ago, it was $275.

"It makes me feel frustrated and angry. We feel like we haven't been respected. Our opinions haven't been respected. And frankly, the process hasn't been respected, which makes it all the more frustrating," said Greg East, who lives near the town of Creighton and sits on a board representing 1,200 fellow cabin owners in northeast Saskatchewan.

East said the increase is too dramatic, and doesn't account for the values of the property or regional market differences.

"What do they say about real estate? Location, location, location," East said.

Annual land lease rates for cabins in northern Saskatchewan have increased three-fold to $900 in the past few years. Some say it's unfair to hike it that much for everyone, especially owners whose properties in remote communities are worth only a few thousand dollars. (Supplied by Greg East)

The Creighton-Flin Flon region, for example, is a severely depressed housing market due to the impending closure of the smelting plant, he said. No new homes have been built in several years, and sales and prices are down sharply.

The same applies to cabins. Many of the cabins were rustic, unserviced and remote to start with, but are now nearly worthless.

East said it makes no sense to charge owners of these cabins $900 a year.

East said cabin owners met with government officials earlier this month. He said the owners are willing to compromise, but the $900 fee remains unchanged. He hopes the province will eventually reconsider.

"Once you've embarked in the wrong direction, it's sometimes hard to go back and turn around and admit you've made a mistake," he said.

The provincial Ministry of Environment sets the lease rates. In an emailed statement, an official said the fees hadn't been updated in more than a decade and were too low.

The email noted a report they commissioned recommended even higher rates, but said the ministry settled at roughly $900 per year after hearing the concerns of cabin owners.

Rates are scheduled for review again in 2023.