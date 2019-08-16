Man killed after car and semi crash head-on near La Ronge, Sask.

The provincial coroners service and RCMP are investigating after a fatal head-on collision near La Ronge.

On Thursday afternoon, a car collided with a semi-truck heading in the opposite direction on Highway 2, about 30 kilometres south of town.

The car's only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours as a traffic collision analyst investigated.

The dead driver's identity will be confirmed by the coroner's service after an autopsy. RCMP said they do not anticipate the identity will be released.