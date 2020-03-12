'A pretty massive disappointment': Saskatoon businesses say Juno cancellation will hurt

Saskatoon businesses say they'll be hit hard by the cancellation of the Juno Awards.

Thousands of fans and artists were expected to attend the Juno ceremony and related events over the next few days in Saskatoon.

Juno organizers announced the cancellation Thursday, right around the time Saskatchewan officials announced the province's first presumptive case of COVID-19.

"Our hotels downtown will be empty this weekend. Our restaurants will be much emptier. All our venues are going to be mostly inactive. It's going to be very tight to try to rebook and reprogram anything," Broadway Theatre executive director Kirby Wirchenko said.

Wirchenko said the venue has several large shows booked and will lose up to $22,000 in revenue. That makes a big difference for a community-owned venue, he said.

He said he also feels bad for the musicians and artists who will not get a chance to perform.

"I'm sad for that loss," he said.

Dale MacKay won Top Chef Canada in 2011 and was named the official chef of the JUNO awards. He said he agrees with the decision to cancel the event, but is disappointed. (The Food Network)

Wirchenko and others say they're disappointed, but support the decision to cancel.

Dale Mackay, owner of Ayden Kitchen and Bar, was named official chef for some of the Juno week events. Mackay and his team were preparing to feed more than 1,,000 guests.

"For the city, it's a pretty massive disappointment. I think Saskatoon really needed it, and having that boost in hospitality was good," he said.

Broadway Theatre executive director Kirby Wirchenko says hotels, restaurants and music venues were expecting a big boost from the JUNO awards. (CBC)

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic Wednesday. A long list of organizations have cancelled or postponed events. These include concerts, school trips and the entire seasons for the NHL and other pro sports leagues.