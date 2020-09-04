Businesses in Prince Albert, Shell Lake, North Battleford, Assiniboia flagged in COVID-19 alert

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people in north-central and south-central Saskatchewan after people likely infectious with COVID-19 visited seven businesses.

The north-central visits happened in Prince Albert, Shell Lake, the Memorial Lake campground and North Battleford between Aug. 28-31. The south-central visits happened in the Assiniboia area on Aug. 25.

Here's a list of the sites to watch out for:

August 25

Assiniboia — Fresh Start restaurant from 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. CST.

Assiniboia — Timothy Daniels Clothing Company from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. CST.

August 28

Prince Albert — Lake Country Co-op Food Store in Cornerstone from noon to 1 p.m. CST.

Memorial Lake Regional Park campground (including mini-golf course) from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30.

August 29

Shell Lake — Shell Lake General Store from 3 to 4 p.m. CST.

Shell Lake — Liquor Vendor at the Teddy Bears Den, Shell Lake General Store.

August 31

North Battleford — Tim Hortons at the Junction of Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive.

Anyone at those locations during the specified times are asked to immediately self isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

People who aren't showing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.