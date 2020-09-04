Businesses in Prince Albert, Shell Lake and North Battleford flagged in COVID-19 alert
The visits happened in Prince Albert, Shell Lake, the Memorial Lake campground and North Battleford between Aug. 28-31.
Five business likely visited by infectious person between Aug. 28-31
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people in north-central Saskatchewan after a person likely infectious with COVID-19 visited five businesses over the weekend.
The visits happened in Prince Albert, Shell Lake, the Memorial Lake campground and North Battleford between Aug. 28-31.
Here's a list of the sites to watch out for:
August 28
- Prince Albert—Lake Country Co-op Food Store in Cornerstone from noon-1 p.m.
- Memorial Lake Regional Park campground (including Mini-Golf course) from Aug. 28-Aug. 30
August 29
- Shell Lake—Shell Lake General Store between 3-4 p.m.
- Shell Lake—Liquor Vendor at the Teddy Bears Den, Shell Lake General Store
August 31
- North Battleford—Tim Hortons at the Junction of Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive
Anyone at those locations during the specified times are asked to immediately self isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
People who aren't showing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.