Businesses in Prince Albert, Shell Lake and North Battleford flagged in COVID-19 alert

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning people in north-central Saskatchewan after a person likely infectious with COVID-19 visited five businesses over the weekend.

The visits happened in Prince Albert, Shell Lake, the Memorial Lake campground and North Battleford between Aug. 28-31.

Here's a list of the sites to watch out for:

August 28

Prince Albert—Lake Country Co-op Food Store in Cornerstone from noon-1 p.m.

Memorial Lake Regional Park campground (including Mini-Golf course) from Aug. 28-Aug. 30

August 29

Shell Lake—Shell Lake General Store between 3-4 p.m.

Shell Lake—Liquor Vendor at the Teddy Bears Den, Shell Lake General Store

August 31

North Battleford—Tim Hortons at the Junction of Highway 4 North and Territorial Drive

Anyone at those locations during the specified times are asked to immediately self isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

People who aren't showing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.