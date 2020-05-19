Businesses that violate public health orders will only be fined as 'last resort': Sask. premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says enforcement for businesses that do not comply with public health orders will be driven by complaints, with fines or charges being a "last resort."

"No one is out looking to fine people for not adhering to the public health recommendations ... or the orders that are in place," Moe said at a news conference Tuesday.

Malls and retail businesses reopened Tuesday under Phase 2 of the provincial reopening plan, which allows many shops that were shut down under COVID-19 orders to open their doors.

Specific guidelines are in place for different types of businesses.

Businesses will be given chances to change

The premier said public health officials would only visit businesses if they had received a complaint.

They would first ensure the people involved knew they were violating the public health order.

"If they refuse to change over a period of time then there is the opportunity to administer fines to those individuals that may choose not to" said Moe.

Although there have been some violations of orders prior to Tuesday's reopening, the premier said authorities have also been able to work with individuals and groups who were non-compliant.

"The intent is always to work with the individuals or the group of individuals," Moe said.

He said fines and charging are an "absolute last resort."

Rules for businesses under public health order

A provincial public health order issued on May 3 states that allowable business services are exempt from the ban on gatherings of more than 10 when two-metre distancing can be maintained.

"In the event that a critical public service or allowable business service is unable to maintain two-metre distancing, other measures such as self-monitoring of personal health or supervision by Infection Prevention and Control Officers or Occupational Health and Safety in the workplace shall be applied," the order says.

A news release issued Tuesday urged the public to only visit retailers for items they need, adding that people should not be browsing.

"Please remember that we're not returning to business as usual, but we're moving forward in our new normal," it said.

The statement also asked Saskatchewan residents to respect the rules of the businesses they visit.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the process for complaining about public health violations is the same for businesses as it is for the public.

Complaints can be made by calling 1-855-559-5502 or through an online reporting form.