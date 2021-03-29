Saskatoon business owner speaks out after restaurant targeted by anti-Asian comments online

A Saskatoon restaurant owner is speaking out after she says her business was targeted by social media users spewing anti-Asian hate and discrimination.

Estelle Yang is one of the owners of Hey Fried Chicken on Nelson Road in the city's University Heights neighbourhood. The restaurant is owned by two couples from China who were friends before they were business partners.

The business was recently featured in the Saskatoon StarPhoenix's "New Faces New Places" column. Yang said the article spurred an increase in business and brought many new customers through the door, but the attention also resulted in some hateful online behaviour.

She said she was "shocked" when people started making hurtful comments online containing inaccurate information and harmful stereotypes about Asian people.

Yang said she discovered the comments while looking for feedback from customers about how they can make the business better. She said she felt a range of emotions from anger to hurt when she saw the remarks.

Recent attacks in U.S. factor in restaurant's response

Yang said she has stayed quiet in the past and focused on her work when people were being racist or hurtful. This time, she said, she wanted to make her voice heard and say that this type of treatment is not acceptable. She posted about the experience on the restaurant's Instagram page with a clear message: "🤚🏻🤚🏼🤚🏽🤚🏾🤚🏿 Racism will not be tolerated" alongside hashtags that included #stopasianhate and #stopracism.

"Normally when we have this kind of thing happen, we choose to be silent," she said. "But with the recent situation happening in America and the recent murders happening in Atlanta, we realized, we didn't do anything wrong and that's why we spoke out."

A renewed focus has been placed on anti-Asian hate and discrimination in recent weeks after a mass-shooting at three Atlanta-area massage parlours resulted in the death of eight people, the majority of which were Asian women.

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese-American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of colour, said the attack took place at the "intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia."

Police have since charged Robert Aaron Long, 21, with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.

Everyone has role to play

Yang said she and her partners are just normal people trying to make a living during a difficult time for business owners and that they shouldn't be treated differently because their skin is a different colour.

"That's why we choose to speak out, she said. "Because we didn't want this thing to happen to somebody else."

She said the business has received support from many in Saskatoon after making the comments.

"We're so touched by every one of them to be honest," she said.

Yang stressed that other people who have been subjected to the same type of behaviour are not alone.

"Maybe you feel angry. You feel scared. You feel all of these mixed feelings, but violence is not the answer," she said. "We need to have our voice heard and actively promote the change that we want to see in this world."

She said it has been "really difficult" for her and her partners as they deal with the recent remarks, but that they're ready to work together to fight back against anti-Asian sentiments.

Yang said everyone has a role to play.

"I think to speak out is so important, because we all should be doing this," she said. "Saskatoon and Canada is such a loving place, we shouldn't have this hate in our mind, we should just share the food and share the joy."