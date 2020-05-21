Bus Stop ice cream shop employees traumatized after weekend vandalism, owner says

Employees on shift at Bus Stop Refreshments over the weekend are traumatized after the Saskatoon ice cream shop was vandalized by a man with a bike lock on Sunday, according to the shop's owner.

Allen Malberg was at home, preparing to sit down for supper, when an employee called from within the double-decker bus as windows were being smashed.

Staff told Malberg the man had been standing in an area where food orders are received, when an employee said he could not stand there. That's when the man allegedly grabbed a bike lock and smashed the first window.

"The girls inside thought it was a gunshot, so they kind of dropped to the floor," Malberg said.

"Then, when he hit the window again, they decided to go up to the second level [of the bus] because [the man] went around, hit the other window next to the door — so, they couldn't get out."

A man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 after allegedly attacking the ice cream shop with a bike lock on Sunday. The man was told not to stand in an area reserved for dispensing food orders, according to the business's owner. (Submitted by Allen Malberg)

Saskatoon police say a 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he has been charged with mischief over $5,000.

The man told police he believed the workers inside the bus were in peril, according to Malberg and the Saskatoon Police Service.

There were five people on shift at the time of the attack, around 4:45 p.m. CST that afternoon, Malberg said. One of them, who was outside of the bus, fled to the nearby Delta Bessborough.

The man allegedly smashed several windows, resulting in glass getting into the eye of one employee, Malberg said. (Submitted by Allen Malberg)

Four others were inside. One female employee got glass in her eye, Malberg said.

He said there was glass everywhere when he arrived on the scene and the women he employed were "visibly upset."

The business remains open, albeit with visible damage awaiting repair.