Saskatoon school buses cancelled due to extreme cold, Regina's chug ahead

Extreme cold has prompted school bus cancellations in Saskatoon, while almost all Regina school buses are running.
All Saskatoon public buses are cancelled on Monday morning, as are elementary school buses in the Greater Catholic School Division.

In Regina, the only school buses not running are the wheelchair-accessible buses. This applies to both the public and Catholic schools.

This puts a hitch in the first day back at school after a week-long break for families in both cities.

​School division policy is to cancel bus service in Saskatoon when the temperature, including wind chill, reaches -45 C. Cancellations are for the whole day.

Extreme cold warning

The bitter cold is due to a ridge of high pressure that's been building across much of Saskatchewan, with the exception of a patch running across the province's north-central region of Buffalo Narrows through to Prince Albert, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

There are extreme cold warnings across the province but all but those areas. The wind chill values were expected to dip on Monday afternoon but get below -40 by nightfall.

