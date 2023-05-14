Buffalo Narrows orders partial evacuation as Sask. wildfire spreads closer to community

A northern Saskatchewan village has ordered a partial, voluntary evacuation as a rapidly spreading wildfire threatens the only southern exit from the community.

"Highway 155 is the only way in or out of the community," said Buffalo Narrows mayor Sandy Ericson.

While there is a road that leads north out of the community, Ericson said the road doesn't lead to many locations beyond La Loche, which was placed under an evacuation order for several days in the first week of May.

The blaze, just south of Buffalo Narrows, spanned about 9,690 hectares on Saturday morning. As of Sunday morning, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said it had reached 25,000 hectares — larger than the province's largest city, Saskatoon.

Buffalo Narrows is about 335 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

In response to its growing size the village, which is under a state of emergency, issued the evacuation order to people with chronic health issues, seniors and families with children under two years old.

She said some people have been stranded on the side of the road since late Saturday night as the roadway has been closed from Buffalo Narrows nearly to Beauval, to the southeast of the village.

She said both people returning to the community — and leaving — are going to be escorted through the fire, including essential services.

The village of Île-à-la-Crosse contacted Buffalo Narrows, Ericson said, to offer food and accommodations for residents stuck in their area.

Highway 925 to Dillon, just northwest of Buffalo Narrows, has also been closed.

Ericson said the fire grew last night and jumped across Highway 155 but is currently not at risk of burning homes or infrastructure.

"It's been a long night," she said.

The blaze near Buffalo Narrows has led the village to implement an evacuation strategy to send off its vulnerable population including seniors and people with chronic health issues. (Pamela Gardiner/Facebook)

The village is prepared to evacuate, Ericson said, but doesn't have a bar set for when that call could be made.

"It's all about the wind, the wind keeps shifting," she added.

Ericson expects buses will be ready at about 4 p.m. CST to transport residents to either North Battleford or Saskatoon with the public safety agency guiding the convoy.

According to the provincial public safety agency, the fire is being attacked with crews, heavy equipment, helicopters and air tankers. It is one of five fires in the province that is not contained.

Ericson said the community is providing assistance fighting the wildfire.