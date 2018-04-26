The Saskatchewan government has added $23 million to the budget for doctors, nurses and staff at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

The children's hospital, which is 96 per cent complete, is set to open this fall. In January, a waterline break in a main floor bathroom flooded a portion of the facility but was not expected to set back the opening date.

A ministry spokesperson previously said the hospital "will be fully staffed with 70 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions projected for pediatricians of over 20 specialities." So far the hospital had more than 50 FTE positions in place.

This artist's rendering shows what the Children's Hospital is expected to look like. (Saskatoon Health Region)

Saskatchewan has fewer pediatricians per capita than any other province except New Brunswick, which has no children's hospital.

When fully operational, the $285 million, 176-bed Saskatoon facility will offer neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, general pediatrics, pediatric emergency, maternity services and ambulatory services. Maternal services will include labour and delivery, antepartum, and postpartum care.

Overall the province expects to spend $5.55 billion on health care programs and services this year. That's a 3.7 per cent ($196 million) increase from last year.

The bulk of the money, $3.6 billion, will go to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.