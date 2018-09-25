No charges laid against Sask. RCMP officer involved in fatal shooting of Brydon Whitstone in North Battleford

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says an RCMP officer involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man from Onion Lake Cree Nation last year will not face criminal charges.

Brydon Whitstone, 22, was shot following a brief police chase in North Battleford on Oct. 21, 2017.

The ministry confirmed the outcome of an investigation into the shooting at a press conference Tuesday, nearly a year after the officer fatally wounded Whitstone in North Battleford following a brief police chase.

Regina Police Service investigated the shooting and made the decision not to lay charges.

A coroner's inquest to probe the details of what led to the shooting is scheduled to take place in the Battleford Court of Queen's Bench in early December.

A brief police chase preceded the shooting. Vehicle debris littered the area leading to the street corner where Whitstone was shot while inside the white car, centre. (CBC)

The RCMP said at after the shooting that the officer fired in response to Whitstone's actions but offered few other details.

Tuesday's press conference was the first major update on the shooting investigation.

The Ministry of Justice also appointed an investigation observer, typically an ex-cop, to give a "lens of independence" to Regina police's work. That observer's report to the ministry is confidential.

Waiting for answers

Whitstone's family has waited impatiently for answers on what prompted the officer to shoot Whitstone.

The woman who was in the car with Whitstone that night, Amanda Wahobin, has provided CBC News her account of what happened that night. She believes Whitstone may have committed suicide by cop by pretending to reach for something while being ordered out of their vehicle by RCMP officers.

"We had no gun," Wahobin has said.

Whitestone's family disputes the notion that Whitstone was suicidal, however.