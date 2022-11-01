Brother of man killed by Saskatoon police last week was also shot by officers earlier this year

A brother of the man Saskatoon police officers killed last week was shot by officers in a separate confrontation in March.

Police say Ronald and Rolfe Herman, both from La Loche, were both shot after pointing firearms at officers. Ronald was actually also shot earlier in the year, before his fatal shooting last week.

"Ronald got shot in February, and then not even 30 days from there, I got shot," Rolfe Herman said in an interview.

When asked how the two shootings are affecting the family from the northern village 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, Rolfe said, "It's effed up."

According to police, members of the gangs and guns unit spotted Rolfe in taxi near Confederation Mall around 4 p.m. CST on March 26.

Police say that there were warrants for Rolfe's arrest and that when they pulled the taxi over, Rolfe jumped out and pointed a firearm at officers. An officer fired their gun, wounding Herman, but he took off into Confederation Mall and disappeared, police say.

Police arrested him four days later leaving a house in Confederation Park.

Court documents are shedding some light on how Ron came to his fatal confrontation with officers on Oct. 27.

It was not the first time this year that city police shot him. Police say the 36-year-old was shot in the arm on Feb. 23 after rushing an officer outside a house on Avenue L S while armed with a replica handgun and a machete.

Ron stayed in custody at the Saskatoon jail until Aug. 25 when, according to court documents, he was released on bail with strict conditions including a $1,000 cash deposit, wearing an electronic bracelet and remaining at a home in La Loche around the clock.

But he ended up back in Saskatoon.

"The guns and gangs unit became aware that a 36-year-old male who was wanted by La Loche RCMP was in the 1300 block of Avenue E N. and was armed with a gun," Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper wrote in a statement on Friday.

"The male was in breach of release conditions and had removed his electronic monitoring device."

The Regina Police Service is investigating the circumstances around Herman's fatal shooting. On Monday, it asked for help from the public. It's looking for witnesses and video of the shooting.