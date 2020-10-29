Lawyer fighting to keep driver responsible for deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash from being deported

An immigration lawyer representing Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, is fighting to keep his client in Canada.

In January 2019, Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or bodily injury. In court, he admitted he failed to stop his semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection on April 6, 2018. The resulting crash with a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game killed 16 people and injured 13 others. In March 2019, Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Singh is a permanent resident of Canada. Under federal law, a permanent resident convicted of a crime that holds a maximum sentence of at least 10 years may be deported after serving their sentence.

However, Sidhu's lawyer, Michael Greene is trying to make sure that doesn't happen. He said Sidhu was very remorseful and has no criminal background.

"He couldn't be more sorry," said Greene, who has begun compiling his case, as well as letters of support to give to an immigration officer, who will ultimately determine the case.

"He's clearly not the kind of guy that is going to commit another offence. So put all together, it's going to be an extremely difficult decision for an officer to make."

A collision report found Sidhu didn't brake before the crash at the intersection of Highway 335 and 35.

In her sentencing decision, Judge Inez Cardinal said Sidhu had many chances to stop before the collision. She also said it was inconceivable he missed the intersection's many large signs, including flashing lights.

Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to eight years in prison. (The Canadian Press)

However, when it comes to Sidhu's potential deportation, Greene said there are a number of factors weighing in his client's favour.

He said the crime wasn't intentional and that many people have accidentally driven through traffic signals in the past, sometimes with fatal consequences.

"The judge imposed the highest sentence by a hundred-fold," Greene said. "It's twice as high as any sentence ever given for this offence."

Listen to The Morning Edition with lawyer Michael Greene here:

The Morning Edition - Sask 7:06 Should the semi driver in the Humboldt Broncos crash be deported from Canada? Friends and family of Jaskirat Singh Sidhu say he should not have to leave Canada after he's served his eight-year prison sentence and they've hired Calgary lawyer Michael Greene to make those arguments. 7:06

Similar offences

Greene also brought up the case of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who failed to stop at a rural intersection and hit another vehicle, killing 39-year-old Joanne Balog. Moe was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

"And it is odd, because, you know, there have been prominent people who have driven through stop signs and people have died," he said.

"I think your own premier had that offence, and luckily he didn't hit a bus full of children. But somebody died, and that kind of thing happens."

There are a lot of people who believe in forgiveness. And they also realize that this was a perfect storm of circumstances. - Lawyer Michael Greene

Greene acknowledged the scale of the crash and the enormous outpouring of grief that followed.

However, he believes Sidhu's sentence was very high.

"I think he got punished for the consequences," he said.

"A lot of people thought it was too much, but he chose not to appeal it. A lot of people thought he could successfully appeal (the sentence), but he chose not to even challenge that."

Sidhu grew up on a farm in India and followed his girlfriend to Canada when she immigrated here in 2013. He lived in Calgary and had been hired by a Calgary-based trucking company just three weeks before the crash.

"I understand that for some people, there will never be enough of a punishment and there just can never be," Greene said.

"But there are a lot of people who believe in forgiveness. And they also realize that this was a perfect storm of circumstances where his carelessness was certainly a determinative factor."

Greene expects a ruling to be made sometime in early 2021.